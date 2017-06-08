Goodwillie signs two-year deal with Clyde

Striker David Goodwillie has become new Clyde boss Jim Chapman’s first ‘signing’ by penning a new two-year deal at the club.

The 28-year-old former Scotland international joined the Bully Wee as an amateur in March and scored four goals in six matches to help keep the club in League 2.

His signing attracted criticism because he had been branded a rapist in a civil court case in January.

Chapman said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have David on board and there’s no doubting the quality and experience that he will bring to the squad. I’m looking forward to working with him and his standing in the game can only help us going forward.

“The enthusiasm he has shown to me and the club in general has been infectious and he will have a lot to offer our other players, especially the younger ones.”

Goodwillie told the club’s website: “It was a decision that I made with my family, after being given the opportunity to be part of the club in the closing stages of last season.

“I’m very grateful to Clyde for giving me the chance to play senior football again.”

On their way out of the club are John Gibson, Sean Higgins, Jon Paul McGovern, Scott McLaughlin, Ross Perry and Kevin Rutkiewicz who have all been released.

Chapman will face two of his former clubs early in the season after the draw for the Betfred Cup groups stages put Clyde in with Annan Athletic, whom he managed last season, and Dumbarton.

Completing the group are Kilmarnock, who were also in Clyde’s group last season, and Ayr United, who knocked them out of the Scottish Cup.