Kildrum festival attracts over 2,000 youngsters

Around 2,000 young fotballers from around 100 clubs across the central belt have enjoyed a football bonanza in Cumbernauld.

They were taking part, across two weekends, in the 14th annual football organised by Kildrum United FC.

Eyes on the ball (pic by Alan Murray)

The festival took place at the grounds they share with Cumbernauld Rugby Club.

Sunday also saw the eight adult teams competing, and that event was won for the eight successive year by KFC – that’s Kentucky Fried Chicken, not Kildrum FC.

Charlie Kearton for the Rugby and Sports Club said: ““We have wonderful facilities here, the envy of so many clubs, and our playing fields are meticulously cared for by Stevie Brash, Kildrum’s manager, assisted by his friend Mick Boyle from Scotbark – Kildrum’s main sponsor.

“In the current climate of more and more housing development, it is absolutely crucial that these facilities are protected for the future .”

A battle for possession

A shot at goal (pic by Alan Murray)