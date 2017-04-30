Kilsyth 1 Girvan 1: 10-man Rangers hold ground in promotion battle

Kilsyth Rangers concluded a hectic programme of four matches in eight days with a 1-1 draw against promotion rivals Girvan at Duncansfield on Saturday.

The matches produced one defeat and three draws, but while Keith Hogg’s side have lost top spot in the table they remain just a point behind new leaders Rutherglen Glencairn with two games in hand and three matches.

Girvan made a great start to the game; within a minute Michael Reilly had a good try go just wide, then Kilsyth keeper Andy Carlin saved well from a Robert Patterson attempt.

However in just five minutes it was Reilly who did put them ahead with a good shot following on some poor defending by Rangers.

For a little while it looked as if Girvan might run up a cricket score, they were first to every ball and puting severe pressure on the home defence.

But Rangers did eventually weather the storm though and got themselves organised and made a few chances of their own.

Scott Johnstone in the Girvan goal, though small in stature, was dealing very ably with all that came his way before Girvan suffered a setback when their main threat Reilly was taken off with a wrist injury after a clash with Chris Reid.

Approaching half-time, Rangers were much more in the game and levelled seconds before the break when Reid got a good header in from a corner and the ball came back out to Paul McBride who prodded home from close range.

The second half was a very much more even affair; both sides had good chances early on but again both goalkeepers were well up to the task.

Just on the hour Kilsyth’s hopes were hit when Scott Davidson was red carded for a foul which although perhaps deserving of a caution, seemed hardly worthy of an ordering off offence.

Now down to ten men Rangers had to regroup but although Girvan did step up the pressure for a while they could not break down the home defence.