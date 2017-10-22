Kilsyth 1 Troon 1: Rangers battle back to earn draw

Kilsyth Rangers rescued a point thanks to a late Chris Reid goal which salvaged a 1-1 draw against Troon at Duncansfield on Saturday.

It was eventful day for the centre-half who was booked as early as the third minute and had to tread carefully for the rest of the match.

Troon made most of the early chances with ex-Kilsyth striker Adam Forsyth having the ball in the net on 20 minutes but the assistant referee’s flag was up for offside.

The visitors took the lead four minutes later when a Scott McLean corner was headed past David Kane by Lewis Clark.

Forsyth almost doubled the lead when he latched on to a slack back pass but he shot wide of the far post.

Kilsyth had a couple of half chances to get back in the game but Daniel Smith and Scott Davidson couldn’t beat Jamie McGowan in the Troon goal.

Forsyth had another ‘goal’ ruled out by the assistant’s flag early in the second half before the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Dean Keenan was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Smith.

Kilsyth tried to make the extra man count and started to pass the ball better. Gary Kelly came within a coat of paint of the equaliser when he shot across McGowan but didn’t beat the far post and no Kilsyth player was following up.

The home side were now looking more comfortable in possession and had the ball in the net when Przemyslaw Dachnowicz, on loan from Clyde, ran past his man and squeezed his shot under McGowan but somehow the far side assistant’s flag was raised for offside.

However the equaliser finally arrived with seven minutes to go. A neat interchange of passes between David Waters and Gary Wright saw Waters put a great cross over for Reid to head past McGowan at the front post.

Reid then saw red for a second booking after a foul on Mark Curragh and Kilsyth would effectively finish the game with nine men after Gary Wright dislocated his shoulder.

Troon had a chance to win it with the last kick of the game but a fine point blank save from Kane meant the game finished 1-1.