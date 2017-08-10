Kilsyth 2 Dunipace 1: Winning start for new Gers boss

The first game for Kilsyth Rangers under new manager Chris McGroarty brought a second successive Sectional League Cup win for the Duncansfield side.

And while the 2-1 home success over Dunipace wasn’t quite as decisive as the 3-0 defeat of Rob Roy the previous Saturday, it was another step in the right direction just the same.

On a lovely evening for football it was Rangers who dominated the proceedings right from the start.

They enjoyed plenty of possession of the ball but the Dunipace defence, with two ex-Rangers players in Craig Hughes and McGlinchie, were holding firm and not many shots were getting through to trouble the keeper.

It was well into the first period before the breakthrough came.

Rangers were awarded a free-kick about 25 yards out and Danny Smith stepped up to deliver a cracking shot high into the roof of the net.

The goal settled Kilsyth and they really should have had at least one more goal before half-time; plenty of shots but mostly off target.

It was much the same pattern going into the second period, although Dunipace striker McGrandles looked sharp and pacy when he got the ball and was unlucky not to get at least a shot or two on target.

Despite all their pressure it was again well into the half before Rangers got the second goal that made it look more comfortable.

A good ball across the front of goal was met by Alan McFadden who knocked it home from close range.

A few changes were made by both teams and towards the end Rangers brought on a trialist striker but he had little time to show what he could do, although he looked quite sharp.

Right on time Dunipace got a consolation goal following a corner but it wasn’t enough to prevent McGroarty getting off to a winning start.