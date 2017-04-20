Kilsyth 2 Gartcairn 0: Rangers into last four of West

Kilsyth Rangers are through to the semi-finals of the West of Scotland Cup.

Keith Hogg's side clinched a place in the last four of the competition for the first time since 2004 with a 2-0 win over Central District side Gartcairn at Duncansfield on Wednesday night.

It was a deserved win, although Gartcairn, Scottish Junior Cup quarter-finals in only their second season as a junior club, proved difficult opponents.

Rangers were facing the stiff breeze for the opening 45 minutes but despite this they had much more of the play and made a few chances early on.

Their pressure paid off after 20 minutes when Chris Reid headed the ball on for Paul McBride to head in from close range.

It could have been two a little later when Alan Flanagan's header hit the post.

Gartcairn also had their share of play around the home goal area and there were howls of protest from the travelling fans when Jordon Love threw himself down in the box, but the referee was having none of it.

After the break, and with the wind at their backs, Rangers were even more dominant, but it took a while - and a spectacular free-kick as Mark Tyrrell smashed an unsaveable shot past Anton Nugent from 20 yards - to double their advantage.

Tyrrell had another similar attempt a little later but this time Nugent was up to the task.

Rangers made a few changes now that they were comfortably ahead - Danny O'Neill, Ian Diack and Liam McCroary all getting a run - and could have scored more.

Gartcairn never gave up though, and showed that their good run in the Scottish cup, and the surprise win over Troon in the previous round of the West was no fluke.

Kilsyth now play either Pollok or St Roch's in the semi-final.