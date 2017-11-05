Kilsyth 2 Kello 1: Rangers hold on for victory

Kilsyth Rangers moved into the top half of the table for the first time this season with a welcome 2-1 win over Kello Rovers at Duncansfield on Saturday.

It was a hard earned win though. Kello were a big strong side who went away feeling they should have taken at least a point from the game and it is hard to argue with that view.

However they paid the price for failing to capitalise on their many chances.

Rangers had most of the play in the early part of the game, playing some neat football but not really troubling Ryan Dunsmuir in the visitors’ goal.

Just after the half-hour mark they finally made the breakthrough, Stuart Livingstone prodding the ball home following a goalmouth scramble at a corner.

But almost straight from the restart Kello broke away and Greg Miller was given a clear shot at goal and knocked in the equaliser.

A little later a defensive error let the same player away again and only a very brave save by David Kane prevented Kello taking the lead.

Rangers again dominated the early part of the second period but were overdoing the fancy passing game; eventually it broke down or they gave the ball away.

Kello, by contrast, were much more direct and not afraid to try a shot from any angle.

Kilsyth had a good chance to retake the lead through Iain Diack, but Alan McFadden got in the way and the ball rebounded off him.

However, after a few corners, Jack Harrison got his head to one and restored Rangers lead with about quarter of an hour remaining.

Kilsyth had a great chance to put the result beyond doubt when McFadden was fouled in the box and a penalty awarded. But Gary Kelly’s effort was weak and Dunsmuir saved easily.

The pressure was back on Rangers and Kello made a last big effort to salvage a draw.

Going into added time they had a free-kick in a good position, and a couple of corners but the home defence held firm.