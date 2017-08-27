Kilsyth 2 Largs 2: Davidson double earns Rangers draw

Kilsyth Rangers picked up their first league point of the season against Largs Thistle at Duncansfield on Saturday - but it could easily have been all three.

Chris McGroarty's side might got the win had they taken more of the chances that came their way, but equally Largs may feel the same. A draw was probably about right in the end.

There was a shocker for Rangers in the opening seconds of the game as within 20 seconds they went a goal down.

Scott Adam scored with a low shot while the Rangers defence slept.

Rangers tried hard to get back into the match and certainly had the better of things during the next 20 minutes or so.

But it was the 26-minute mark before they did get back to equality, Scott Davidson scoring direct from an inswinging corner kick which hit the back post and went in.

Davidson was the danger man up front and came close with a shot which was only just wide of the post.

It was Largs though who went in at half-time ahead; And it was Adam again who scored when a breakaway a minute before the interval gave him the chance to slip the ball past a helpless David Kane.

Chris Reid did not come out for the second half, having taken a knock earlier, with Phil Dolan replacing him.

It was a fairly even start to the half but before long Rangers were back on level terms. It was Davidson again who took the ball right to the touchline then netted with a shot from an acute

angle.

Rangers were now dominant, playing some nice football and creating a few chances, although like the week before the finishing was leaving something to be desired.

But Largs also had their chances, and at least three times Kane had to be at his best to keep them out.

As Kilsyth pushed for a winner Farrell replaced Ian Diack and impressed with his pace and movement.

The final moments were hectic with Rangers forcing a series of corners but nothing came from them and a share of the spoils was the outcome from an entertaining match.