Kilsyth 3 Cumbernauld 1: Rangers break duck with derby win

Kilsyth Rangers recorded their first league win of the season with a 3-1 success over Cumbernauld United in Saturday’s derby clash.

It was a keenly contested tussle at Duncansfield which could have gone either way.

In the end Rangers were rewarded for taking their chances although United had long spells of dominance and squandered more than a few opportunities to earn at least a point.

Kilsyth made a dream start. Straight from the kick-off they went upfield and Alan McFadden ran through to strike the ball past Davie Buchanan with less than half a minute gone.

United almost got one back immediately as they went upfield straight from the restart and David Kane did well to block a low shot which seemed netbound.

Worse was to come for United as with only 10 minutes gone they conceded again, a good pass from Scott Davidson allowing the returning Corey Pearson an easy finish.

Cumbernauld were not taking this lying down though and with barely quarter of an hour gone Jamie Watson pulled one back with a very long, low strike which slipped under Kane.

It was all action from both sides with increasingly United taking charge of the game but despite their best efforts there were no more goals before the interval.

After the break Cumbernauld picked up where they had left off, going all out to get back on level terms; but it was Rangers who scored again within five minutes, McFadden getting his second after good work by Davidson.

Thereafter it was almost non-stop pressure from the visitors but their finishing could best be described as woeful.

They had numerous corners and a couple of free-kick awards in good positions but made nothing of any of them, although Kane did thwart them with some good saves at times.

Substitute Mikey McLaughlin’s spell on the pitch was brief as he was sent off with still around twenty minutes remaining and Rangers then comfortably absorbed the Cumbernauld pressure.