Kilsyth 3 Renfrew 2: Last gasp winner caps dramatic fightback

Kilsyth Rangers took another step towards promotion as they came from two down to beat Renfrew at Duncansfield on Saturday.

The 3-2 win keeps Keith Hogg’s side top of the Super League First Division standings and on course for the top flight.

Both previous encounters with Renfrew this season were keenly fought affairs and this was no exception.

Playing with the stiff breeze behind them, Renfrew had much the better of the first half and Kilsyth keeper Andy Carlin was kept busy.

Rangers also had their moments, Nicky Prentice comiong close with a header, but it was Renfrew who struck in 24 minutes when, from a free-kick out near the right touchline, Sean Fitzharris put in a good shot which took a bounce inside the goal area and hit the inside of the far post before ending up behind Carlin.

Renfrew were increasingly dominating and another free-kick almost brought them a second goal, but this time Carlin saved another good Fitzharris effort.

Renfrew deserved their narrow half-time lead - and the second half was barely under way when they doubled it as Fitzharris met a good cross to head home.

To their credit Rangers hit back within a minute, Paul McBride getting onto a loose ball and netting from very close range.

Three minutes later it was 2-2 when Prentice as bundled off the ball and Gary Kelly stepped up to score from the penalty spot despite Renfrew keeper Dale Burgess’s very good effort to save.

For most of the remainder of the second half they were even more dominant than Renfrew had been in the first half and were awarded a second penalty, only for Burgess to save well from Mary Tyrell.

It looked like Kilsyth would have to settle for a point, but in the third added minute substiture Scott Davidson got the ball in a good position in the visitors’ penalty box and, after seeming to hesitate for an age, sent the ball into the next to spark celebrations among the home support.