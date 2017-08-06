Kilsyth 3 Rob Roy 0: Kilsyth bounce back to stun cup holders

Kilsyth Rangers put themselves back in contention in their Sectional League Cup with a 3-0 win over holders Kirkintilloch Rob Roy at Duncansfield.

It was a result nobody saw coming with Rangers reportedly in crisis, without a manager and a makeshift team on the field.

But it was Rob Roy who finished the day in disarray however, a shadow of last season’s side and well beaten over the 90 minutes.

It was a fairly even start to the game but it came as a major shock to the visitors when Rangers took an early lead.

Alan McFadden picked up a loose ball and took it into the box before picking his spot and firing it past the Michael McKinven into the far corner of the net.

They tried to respond but were finding it hard to break through the Rangers defence with Chris Reid mopping up everything that came his way.

Then, after just 20 minutes, another great move when Smith put an inch perfect cross over to Phil Dolan who made it 2-0.

Rob Roy were struggling to make any real impression on the game and the few attempts they did have were easily dealt with by Rangers’ trialist goalkeeper Weir who was well in command of his area.

And almost on half-time and Davidson completed a nightmare 45 minutes for Rob Roy when he shot home from just inside the penalty box.

That completed a very satisfying first half for the Rangers fans who were as much bemused as pleased at what they had just seen.

The second half was a more even affair; Rob Roy had regrouped and had a bit more of the play, although without really looking likely to come back and win the game.

They had brought on their star striker Willie Sawyers, but he had few chances and did nothing with any that came his way.

Rangers created a few more good chances, the closest to another goal coming from a Smith header which was inches wide.

Midway though the half Iain Diack broke through and tried a long lob over McKinven who was well out of his area, but it was slightly too strong though and landed on the top of the net.

Seconds later McFadden had a shot hit the top of the far post and Dolan picked up the rebound and shot wide when it looked much easier to score.

Rangers brought on their two substitutes late in the game, but by now it was effectively all over.

Rob Roy were awarded a penalty near the end when Slattery was taken down in the box. Sawyers stepped up but Weir completed his day’s work with a fine save at the post.

All in all, a very good day’s work by Rangers who have given themselves a great chance of qualification from this section and the announcement of Chris McGroarty as the new manager after the game has lifted the spirits of everyone at the club after a pretty traumatic last three weeks.