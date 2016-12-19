Kilsyth in the clear after Bankies win

Kilsyth Rangers ensured they go into 2017 three points clear at the top of the Super League First Division table with a fine 4-1 win at Clydebank on Saturday.

With closest challengers Shettleston’s game being off Rangers took advantage to open a gap on their title rivals.

Rangers were much the better side from the outset, playing some slick football whereas Clydebank were playing the long ball upfield.

It was Clydebank though who had the first real scoring chance, Steven Young putting the ball over from an excellent position.

But Rangers’ domination paid off in 25 minutes it paid off when a good piece of play was finished of by Nicky Prentice who shot past Lumsden from six yards.

Clydebank came back and Andy Carlin had to make an excellent save from a Nicky Little header.

But the second goal wasn’t long in coming as another fine move culminated in Paul McBride finishing with a good shot.

Two up at half-time was a fair reflection of Rangers’ efforts and they scored again within a minute of the restart; Josh Lumsden spilled a shot from Davidson and Iain Diack was on hand to knock it into the net.

A few minutes later Clydebank were gifted a chance to get back into the match when a short passback was seized on by Young who put the ball past a helpless

Carlin.

But within a further five minutes Diack got his second goal of the day when he got onto a great pass and restored Rangers’ three-goal cushion.

Clydebank made a change, bringing on their big striker Joel Kasubandi, who has scored a few times against Rangers in the past, but he was starved of any decent service though and made little impact on the game.

With almost half an hour still to go there was plenty of time for Clydebank to stage a comeback, but there was little real sign of it.

Rangers controlled the game and although they did not score again they did make a few chances.