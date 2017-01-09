Kilsyth Rangers 1 Maryhill 1: leaders drop points to strugglers

Title chasers Kilsyth Rangers dropped two points when they were held at home by strugglers Maryhill at Duncansfield on Saturday, writes John Ferguson.

Keith Hogg’s side were expected to win comfortably against a team they beat easily earlier in the season. But things did not quite go to plan.

They went in at half-time a goal up, but it was a different Maryhill who came out for the second half and earned their point with a strong performance.

Maryhill started well and won a couple of early corners, but it was Rangers who scored first after nine minutes.

Fran Kelly’s corner was only partly cleared and Paul McBride knocked it back in against the far post and into the net.

Rangers were now dominating the game and playing some quite deligfhtful football, but with no end result. Shots were going just past or over, keeper Baker pulled off a few decent saves and the closest to a second goal came when Nicky Prentice lobbed only just over.

But after the break Maryhill looked much more up for the challenge with Kilsyth not enjoying the same possession or dominance.

They did come close to a second when a corner the ball struck a Maryhill defender then rebounded off the inside of the post.

But with five minutes left the relegation-threatened visitors earned a valuable point when a McClelland corner was deflected by a defender onto the inside of the far post, came across to hit the other post and ended in the net.