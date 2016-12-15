Kilsyth Rangers and Cumbernauld United looking for away wins

Junior sides Cumbernauld United and Kilsyth Rangers play their final games of 2016 on Saturday - and will be looking to end the year on a high.

Super League First Division table toppers Rangers are at Clydebank while United make the somewhat longer trip to Grivan.

Kilsyth Rangers celebrate their first goal against Blantyre Vics

Kilsyth, 3-0 winners over Blantyre Vics last week, will be looking the win which will ensure they remain top of the table going into the new year - they are currently level on points with second-placed Shettleston but have a vastly superior goal difference.

However they face a Clydebank side in form after their 5-1 win at Cumbernauld last week.

United have slipped down the standings in recent weeks after a couple of heavy defeats - Saturday’s loss to Bankies followed their 8-0 thumping in the derby at Kilsyth - and will be keen to bounce back as quickly as possible.

The sides drew 2-2 when they met at Guy’s Meadow earlier in the season.

After Saturday the leagues will take a two-week break, resuming on Saturday, January 7