Kilsyth Rangers boss Hogg delighted with derby success

Kilsyth Rangers boss Keith Hogg was understandably delighted with his side’s Duncansfield demolition of rivals Cumbernauld - but admitted it wasn’t all plain sailing.

While his side eventually ran out overwhelming victors, Hogg said his side only got on top after Cumbernauld had posed a real threat in the early stages.

He said: “You look at these results and you say 8-0 and think none of their guys turned up on the day.

“With the greatest of respect they had some good play in the first 20 minutes and had a couple of chances.

“We then got the goal on the half-hour mark which kind of set us on our stride and then soon afterwards we got the second.

“Going in at 2-0 down I was expecting George to get them fired up and come out and have a go at us.

“They had one chance straight from the kick-off and then we went up the park and Scott Davidson got his hat-trick.

“After that we just went from strength to strength. Cumbernauld fought hard and at times sat in and tried to defend the flows of attack.

“But credit to the two wingers, Franny Kelly and Nicky Prentice, they were outstanding and delivered ball after ball into the box, the midfielders dominated in the middle of the park which was obviously crucial and the back four were solid.

“Overall I had 11 guys turn up massively on Saturday. It was just an all-round performance, everybody played excellent.”

Hogg was delighted to see his two newest recruits - Danny O’Neill and Iai Diack - come off the bench to score.

He said: “Danny, who was in our squad last year, is just back from America and has rejoined us.

“Danny’s a versatile player, can play anywhere in the midfield and can also play at full back. He’s very enegetic, can go box to box and has a great engine.

“Iain has come from Sauchie and has got the vast experience of being in the juniors for a number of years, very very talented and a quality player and the supporters could see that with his link-up play and his threat in from of goal.

“It’s all about adding quality to the squad to push on for promotion.”