Kilsyth Rangers trying to trace 1967 cup hero

Organisers of a special celebration to mark the 50th anniversary of Kilsyth Rangers’ Scottish Cup win are appealing for help to trace a member of the victorious team.

A special night will be held at the Coachman Hotel on July 14 to mark the passing of 50 years since the 3-1 victory over Rutherglen Glencairn, Kilsyth’s second - and last - Scottish Junior Cup triumph.

Jim Green is the only surviving member of the team the organisers have yet to get in touch with.

He is thought to reside in the Stirling area and anyone who can help should get in touch with Jim Marshall on 07712 966385.

The celebration will be compered by Phil Differ and will be attended by members of the winning team, as well as match referee John Bannerman.