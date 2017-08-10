Knee injury blow for Clyde striker Gormley

Clyde striker David Gormley is likely to be out for up to six weeks with a knee injury.

The 29-year-old forward is due to undergo surgery this week with boss Jim Chapman expecting him to be missing until October.

However the Clyde boss paid tribute to Gormley efforts to play through the pain barrier for the club.

He told the Cumbernauld News: "It's important people realise that David's been carrying this injury for the best part of since last season.

"He's been struggling a bit but such is his determination to do well with us that he continued to push and push until he just couldn't go any more, it was just getting too painful.

"As much as we were trying to manage it as best we could, we had to get it checked. As we feared there is a slight tear in his cartilage which hopefully is just minimal four to six weeks and then the hard work really begins for David.

"We just hope it all goes well and I've got nothing bit admiration for him for trying to get throgh it.

"But sometimes you just have to take time, get it fixed and hopefully we'll get him back round about October time, fully fit for the rest of the season and raring to go."