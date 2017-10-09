Largs 0 Cumbernauld 3: Team double sets up away win

Cumbernauld United continued their excellent run of form with a well deserved win at largs which moved Andy Frame’s side up to seventh in the table.

With Jamie Watson agreeing to join Arthurlie late on Friday evening there was a starting place for Michael Shiels; otherwise it was an unchanged team from the previous week.

Largs were very much on the offensive from the start and there was a chance for Nicky Jamieson from a Laurie McMaster cross, but the big defender headed straight at Jordan Brown.

In United’s first attack, down the left, where a cross from Shiels was met by the inrushing Davie Dickson but the veteran midfielder was denied by Stephen Connick in the Largs goal.

For all their procession there was little end product from the home team and it was United who broke the deadlock on 14 minutes.

A Scott Murphy free-kick was met by captain Paul Murphy whose header brought out a fine save from Connick, only for Fraser Team to pounce on the rebound to send his shot high into the net for his first goal for United.

It could so easily have been two when a lovely through pass from Robbie Winters released Shiels in on goal, but Connick made a fine one handed save.

However the second goal wasn’t long in coming and what a goal it was.

Tony Stevenson intercepted a Largs pass releasing Winters who quickly played in Team. With three defenders in front of him the United striker cut in from the left and his shot found the bottom corner.

As the interval approached there was a half chance for Largs when a knockdown fell to Scott Adam, but the big striker who pulled his shot just wide.

The visitors should have increased their lead after the break when a Stevenson pass was knocked on by Team into the path of Shiels but his shot went wide.

Largs were not giving up and there were half chances for Alex McWaters, who blasted wide, and Martin Orr, who shot over from 10 yards.

But United sealed an excellent, all-round performance when substitute William Wells was on the end of a rash tackle by Alan Gilbride and Scott Murphy made no mistake from the penalty spot.