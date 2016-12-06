Malcolm: Clyde only themselves to blame at Cowdenbeath

Clyde assistant Bob Malcolm rued a late defensive lapse that cost his side a point in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Cowdenbeath.

The game looked destined to finish in a stalemate but an 85th minute Kris Renton goal meant it was the Fifers who grabbed the all important three points.

Speaking after the match, Malcolm was disappointed in the manner of the defeat. He said: “A stupid defensive mistake has cost us again.

“I thought the first half was eachy peachy but in the second half we came out and controlled it a wee bit better.

“These are the games when if you’ve not got a great amount of chances you need to come away with at least a point and we’ve not done that today. We’ve cost ourselves the three points.”

The Bully Wee have been ravaged by injuries so far this season- with both Phil Johnston and Scott Linton becoming the most recent players to be ruled out for the Cumbernauld side.

Malcolm however, was unwilling to blame this factor on the lacklustre result at Central Park.

He argued: “We’ve got a few injuries yeah but hopefully they’ll be back soon.

“There is no point in bringing kids in to it- you can’t put them into games like this.

“We’ve got what we’ve got and we’ll just need to deal with it.

“It’s one of these things - we need to pick ourselves up.”

Clyde, who were due to be in action against Arbroath in the Scottish Cup at Broadwood last night (Tuesday), travel to bottom-of-the table Montrose on Saturday.

The Bully Wee won 2-1 when the sides met on the opening day of the league season at Broadwood.