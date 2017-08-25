Marsh misses out on trip to face old side Clyde

Stenhousemuir defender David Marsh will miss Saturday’s match against his old side Clyde because of a foot injury.

Marsh sat out Stenny’s win over Peterhead on Saturday because of the injury which forced him to come off after just half an hour of the previous week’s match at Montrose.

And he won’t recover in time to face his former club at Broadwood on Saturday.

Boss Brown Ferguson said: “It’s nothing too serious, although x-rays showed there has been a previous break.

“Hopefully in a couple of weeks he should be back in contention, after the break next week. He’ll be gutted to miss the game but there will be more opportunities against Clyde this season and the most important thing is to get him over this injury, which has been hampering him.”

Other than Marsh, Ferguson will head for Broadwood with a full squad to choose from, along with a boost in confidence from Saturday’s win over pre-season title favourites Peterhead.

But he is expecting a tough test against a Clyde side now under the management of Jim Chapman and showing signs of recovery after last season’s relegation threat scare.

Ferguson said: “At the start of the season people were tipping Peterhead, Stirling, Montrose, ourselves and Clyde to be up there challenging.

“The players they’ve got there, such as [David] Goodwillie and [Darren] Ramsey, are good players and would expect them to be have a good season.

“But if we can perform as we have done in the league games and with the confidence of beating Peterhead I’m hopeful we can do well.

“It was big weekend for us, getting our first win. The performance itself was good, I don’t think there were major differences from our performances against Stirling Albion and against Montrose in the second half.

“It was a game that we deserved to win over the piece. We didn’t get punished when they had their spell in the game and when we were on top we managed to score the goals.

“It’s a new team but they’re starting to gel well and Saturday’s result should give them a lot more confidence.”

With the closure of the transfer window looming Ferguson was also working to try to secure a loan deal for a player from a Premiership club.