Maryhill 0 Kilsyth 3: Rangers return to form with fine win

Kilsyth Rangers moved into mid-table in the Super League First Division with a 3-0 win at Maryhill on Saturday.

It was a Very welcome first league win away from home and an encouraging performance from some of the new players who are settling into the team nicely.

Three goals, albeit all from set pieces, is a good indicator of real progess being made.

Maryhill made all the early running but Rangers defended well though, and coupled with some poor finishing by the home side, keeper David Kane was seldom seriously troubled.

It was well into the first half before Rangers replied with some pressure and although they were moving the ball nicely at times their own finishing was not quite what was hoped for either.

The best chances of the half undoubtably fell to Maryhill, but invariably the final shot was well over or easily saved.

No scoring at half-time was a fair reflection of the first half, but Rangers loked much more purposeful from the restart.

They were finally taking the ball into their opponents penalty area and when Crawford downed Gary Kelly it was a spot kick which Kelly put away to give Rangers the lead.

It was still quite a nervy performance with Maryhill still well in the game and a change was made with former Rangers striker Marc Duffy coming on for Andrew McLaughlin.

He was only a few minutes on the pitch before he too was fouled in the box with another penalty being awarded. Again Kelly converted, this time sending the ball to the opposite corner of the net.

Another change was made with Przemyslaw Dachnowicz coming on for Scott Davidson and within a minute he had a good effort strike the post.

Then he too was fouled running into the box. This time it was a free-kick which Corey Pearson sent into the net from about 22 yards.

That sealed a much better performance all round with every player pulling their weight.