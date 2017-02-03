McMillan boost as Clyde look to end losing streak

Clyde head for Edinburgh City on Saturday looking to end a miserable run which has seen them take just one point from their last seven games.

That solitary point came from the Bully Wee’s last clash with the capital side, a goalless draw at Broadwood on December 17.

But Barry Ferguson’s side go into the match on a high after Tuesday night’s dramatic Scottish Cup fourth round replay victory over Stirling Albion.

They have also been boosted by the news that former Rangers and Partick Thistle defender Jordan McMillan - drafted in by former Ibrox team-mate Ferguson last month - has agreed to stay on until the end of the season.

Despite being out of the game for two years McMillan has impressed so far in his short time at Broadwood - and Ferguson is delighted the 28-year-old has decided to see out the rest of the campaign at Clyde.

He told the club website: “Jordan had offers to go abroad and we said that we wouldn’t stand in his way, but he has decided that he wants to stay with us for the rest of the season.

“He’s a born winner and I think everyone will have seen that in the matches he has played for us already. I’ve known him since he was a teenager and I can’t speak highly enough about his attitude or his ability.

“I’m absolutely delighted that he wants to stay on and I’m sure all of the boys will be as well.”

Clyde have also signed 20-year-old midfielder Scott Lochhead from Dunfermline Athletic on a development loan until the end of the season.

Defender Michael Oliver has returned to East Stirlingshire for a second loan spell with the Lowland League side and forward Jamie Watson has been released from his contract.

Ferguson said: ”Scott is an attacking midfielder who will add some depth to our squad, especially given the injuries and players coming back from injury that we have.

“We know a bit about him, he works hard and is a pacey player who is on the fringes of the first team at Dunfermline.

“I’ve got to thank Allan Johnston for allowing us to take Scott at no cost and hopefully it will work out well for all concerned.

“We were short of numbers a few weeks ago, or we would have allowed Michael to stay on at East Stirling. I’m not the type to keep someone sitting on the bench and he can continue to get regular games on loan, which is important for him at the moment.

“It was the right time for Jamie to move on and have a think about what he wants to do next. I never had any problems with him but for the sake of his career, he needs to go somewhere and play regularly. It was the best decision for both parties and we wish him well in the future.”