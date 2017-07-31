Mixed friendly fortune for United

Cumbernauld United were 4-1 winners when they made the long trip north to play Banchory St Ternan in their final pre-season test on Saturday.

The visitors took the lead within 15 minutes when a corner was knocked across to the back post by David Hamilton and flicked in by Chris Zok.

But the lead didn’t last as the home side equalised five minutes later with what United felt was a soft penalty.

Cumbernauld boss Andy Frame made four changes at the break and United upped their game to take over and dominate the second period.

Half-time substitute Jamie Watson netted twice and man-of-the-match Davie Dickson got the fourth.

The victory followed a 5-1 loss at Kilbirnie Ladeside last Wednesday when defensive lapses contributed to losing four goals in the first half hour.

A brave save by David Buchanan at a home attacker’s feet within the opening minute prevented a score.

However the Premier side took the lead in the 10th minute when David Crerand shot past Buchanan, despite United claims for offside.

Two minutes later hesitation in the Cumbernauld defence enabled John Scullion to advance and put Kilbirnie further ahead.

United recovered somewhat from these setbacks but never really troubled the home keeper and in the 26th minute went further behind when Kris Lafferty converted a cross from the right.

Another three minutes on the clock found United four down. Again Lafferty was the scorer and although Buchanan blocked his first attempt the Ladeside headed home the rebound.

On the half hour mark United got on the score sheet when a Tony Stevenson shot from 25 yards was fumbled by home keeper Kieran Hughes to reduce the arrears.

Manager Andy Frame made five changes for the second period and the new men made a big difference to United’s performance.

But 12 minutes from time Kilbirnie increased their lead with a John Sweeney header.