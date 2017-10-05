Montrose 3 Clyde 2: Bully Wee beaten again

Clyde slipped further off the promotion pace with a 3-2 reverse at the hands of Montrose at Links Park on Saturday.

The Bully Wee were in front after three minutes through Smart Osadolor but the hosts rallied back and went into half time 3-1 up.

David Goodwillie got the visitors back into the game though but Montrose managed to hold off the advances of a resurgent Clyde.

Jim Chapman’s side struck first when Osadolor received a flicked ball over the defence from Goodwillie before driving low across goal.

It was all square on 10 minutes though, Iain Campbell smashing a penalty home after Kevin Nicoll was penalised for a handball in the box from Craig Johnston’s header.

The referee didn’t feel the ball was deliberately handled though and Nicoll only received a booking for the infraction.

Andy Steeves excellently denied Osadolor progress down the right before Connor McLaren sent Johnston away on an incisive run that ended with a lacklustre strike over the bar.

Clyde’s defence were being ripped apart by the Gable Endies frontline and Graham Webster made it 3-1 on 27 minutes, driving the ball home via both posts after Steeves caused chaos in the box with a lovely cross.

It was all Montrose from here and they should have taken a much wider lead into the interval after some comical defending from the visitors but there were no more goals before the break.

The second half didn’t see much in the way of clear chances on goal until Allan Fleming was called into action on 73 minutes to deny Kieran Duffie with a wonderful stop.

Fleming was there again minutes later with a good save from Barry Cuddihy but Goodwillie slammed the rebound home.