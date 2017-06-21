Murphy backs foundation in memory of tragic Clyde pal Chris

Former Motherwell star Jamie Murphy has shown his support for the work of a foundation set up in memory of former Clyde player Chris Mitchell.

Murphy (27), now with Premiership newcomers Brighton & Hove Albion, was a friend of Chris who tragically took his own life last year.

His family have now set up the Chris Mitchell Foundation in a bid to help raise awareness of and help tackle the issue of mental health in football.

Jamie showed his support by taking part in the SPFL Trust’s first corporate golf day which, in partnership with the Chris Mitchell Foundation, raised funds towards providing further Mental Health First Aid Training at clubs after a previous round of courses were oversubscribed.

Others who joined Jamie for the event at Archerfield Golf Club on the East Lothian coast included former Falkirk players Scott Arfield and Tam McManus.

Chris, who played for Falkirk, Ayr United (loan), Bradford City and Queen of the South as well as Clyde, died in May 2016 - at the age of just 27 - after being hit by a train at a level crossing near his Stirling home.

Jamie said: “The SPFL Trust’s programme of Mental Health First Aid training is an invaluable resource for clubs.

“I am pleased that they have been able to work with the Chris Mitchell Foundation to deliver an event which will raise vital funds for this purpose to allow clubs to help those who really need it.”

Chris’s sister Laura said: “Chris had a great career in professional football.

“However mental health issues, particularly depression and anxiety, were something he was unable to overcome on his own.

“The funds raised from the golf event today will be vital in assisting other clubs to provide the necessary advice and support to their members, and dispel the stigma associated with mental health issues in Scottish professional football.”