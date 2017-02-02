New Cumbernauld United boss happy to delay debut

New Cumbernauld United manager Andy Frame says not having a game for a couple of weeks could prove a blessing in disguise.

The former Thorniewood United boss will have to wait for his dugout debut as Cumbernauld have no game this Saturday or next.

This week’s scheduled match with Shettleston is off because Kirkintilloch Rob Roy’s Scottish Junior Cup tie at Guy’s Meadow - called off on Saturday - takes priority.

And the following week is set aside for the West of Scotland Cup, a competition Cumbernauld are already out of.

But Frame says the break will give him time to get to work with his players and admitted that tightening up what is the leakiest defdence in the Super League First Division is top priority.

He said: “I would think so, I don’t think that’s rocket science.”

“I think it’s good that we can get in and get a feel for the place. They players can get used to us and what we’re expecting, our methods.

“I know a few of them and I think it’s a positive that we’ve not got a game for a couple of weeks.”

Frame, who brings with him assistant John-Paul McBride and coach Billy Macdonald, had been boss at Thorniewood since 2014 and guided themn to their first trophy in 50 years when they lifted the Central League Cup.

He said: “It’s been a brilliant two and a half years. But ultimately Cumbernauld at the moment, what they’ve got in place just now, the facilities and what they can offer is just a bit better at this moment

“They’ve had a tough season. John Queen had done a great job there and there was a wee bit of uncertainty with George Shaw coming in and it just didn’t work out.

“I think the club needs to stabilise a wee bit so hopefully I can have the same effect there as I did at Thorniewood.

“The boys surpassed any expectation by winning the cup. Unfortunately we got relegated that year but the club had been severely punching above its weight.

“But I’m proud of what we’ve done and what I’m leaving.”