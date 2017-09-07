Night at the Races boosts foundation in memory of Chris Mitchell

A charity night in aid of a foundation set up in memory of former Clyde and Falkirk player Chris Mitchell has raised more than £6,500.

The 'A Night at the Races' fundraiser held at Stirling County Rugby Football Club was a huge success and the final figure raised comes to £6,534.48.

The money will go to the Chris Mitchell Foundation, set up in memory of Chris - who took his own life in May last year at the age of just 27.

The foundation aims to raise awareness around mental health and wellbeing for players, ex-players and staff working in the Scottish professional football industry.

Chris's sister Laura, one of the foundation's co-founding trustees, said: "We couldn't have wished for a better launch of the Chris Mitchell Foundation and a special thanks goes to Iain Russell, Mark Fleming, Director at Positive Mental Health Scotland and Michael Bennett from the PFA for their excellent speeches on the night.

"We are incredibly fortunate to receive so much support and there are so many of you to thank, including Stirling County Rugby Football Club (venue), Jintz Express (catering), Let's Party (balloons/decorations), Dave at The Magic Agency (race host) and many many other businesses and individuals who have kindly donated raffle prizes and helped us out on the evening.

"We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone that attending on the launch night, it was wonderful to see so many of you there and apologies to those of you that weren't able to secure tickets. We will do our best to ensure you are able to attend our next event.

"We will now be working closely with Mark Fleming to finalise course dates to roll out a programme of Mental Health First Aid courses across Scotland and we will keep you updated on our progress at regular internals along the way.

"Lastly, I hope everyone that attended enjoyed their evening it was a great way to celebrate and remember Chris."