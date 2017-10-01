Petershill 3 Kilsyth 2: Late double not enough for Rangers

It may look like a narrow victory for Petershill going by the 3-2 scoreline, but in reality it could have been a much heavier defeat for Kilsyth Rangers on Saturday.

Petershill were well ahead in all departments for most of the game and held a three-goal lead going into the last five minutes.

It was a disappointing day at Petershill for Corey Pearson and Kilsyth Rangers. (pic by Jamie Forbes)

It was only two late goals from substitute Danny Smith which made it look close.

A yellow card for Petershill’s Ryan Haxton in only the second minute was hardly what they wanted but in only eight minutes they took the lead.

Chris Hall latched onto a fine through pass and sent a low shot past David Kane.

Petershill continued to dominate the game and could easily have added another two or three goals, while Rangers’ efforts were confined to attempts from outside the box which were easily dealt with by John Gibson.

Their best chance came when Corey Pearson got a touch to a good ball in but his effort went well over.

Then, almost on the stroke of half-time, Scott McManus broke away and doubled the Petershill advantage.

The second half opened in much the same vein with Petershill doing most of the pressing.

Kilsyth made a change with Phil Dolan replacing Przemyslaw Dachnowicz and within a couple of minutes Dolan had a good attempt blocked.

A third goal for the home side came when Hall finished off a very good move for his own second.

It looked well and truly over for Rangers at this point but another couple of changes were made, Smith and Chris Martin coming on for Scott Falconer and Gary Wright.

With only five minutes left Smith fired in a very good shot from about 30 yards which gave Gibson no chance for what seemed a consolation goal.

But well into added time he popped up to add a second goal with a fine shot, this time from about 12 yards.

However there was barely time to recentre the ball before the referee blew for time.