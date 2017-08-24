Petershill 4 Cumbernauld 2: Hill challenge too steep for United

Cumbernauld United came away empty handed from their opening Super League First Division fixture as they went down 4-2 at Petershill on Saturday.

Of the 20-strong squad United have at their disposal five were unavailable through injury, but new signing Robbie Winters was in the line up.

And playing with a strong wind at their back, the visitors were in the ascendancy from the start with Martin Shiels catching the eye with some great close control.

From one of his runs, on 15 minutes, United were awarded a corner from which ex-Petershill man Paul Murphy headed home a cross from namesake Scott.

United’s crisp passing movement continued and there were loud shouts, in vain, for a penalty when Shiels looked to have been taken out in the box .

But after their promising start United pressed the self destruct button in a crazy 10-minute spell.

First Gold was allowed the time to pick his cross from the right which was duly despatched in off the post by McManus with the United defence posted missing.

Worse was to follow eight minutes later when, from the same wide right position, a cross from McGhee found Cassells unmarked and he made no mistake from eight yards.

Gold made it 3-1 two minutes later, giving Buchanan no chance after Hall’s cross was knocked down to him.

After the break shellshocked United went three at the back but were unable to halt the Peasy onslaught as they picked holes in the United defence at will.

The fourth goal wasn’t long in coming, Mutch playing in Cassells for the pacy winger to coolly slot home.

Manager Andy Frame introduced McGuigan for Watson and this change brought some success with a goal in 73 minutes as the United sub outpaced the Peasy defence to reduce the deficit with a nice finish.

Unfortunately this didn’t produce any more spark in the visitors’ play and Petershill played out the game to finish deserved winners.