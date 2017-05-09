Pollok 2 Kilsyth 1: Rangers beaten in West Cup semi-final

Kilsyth Rangers’ hopes of reaching their first West of Scotland Cup final for almost 50 years were ended at Pollok on Saturday.

Keith Hogg’s side went down 2-1 to the Super League Premier outfit on a disappointing day for the Kilsyth fans who made the journey to Newlandsfield.

The final score was close but Pollok deserved their win overall and could have been very much further ahead at the end of a first half which they totally dominated.

As it was, Rangers went in just one down after a super strike from Paul McBride.

Kilsyth were looking to reach the West final for the first time since winning the trophy in 1968 – but it was Polllok who assumed control early on.

And, in eight minutes, Allan MacKenzie’s flick set Gary McCann away on a mazy solo run which was followed by a composed finish to put the home side in front.

Pollok kept up the pressure and doubled their advantage after 16 minutes. A deep Grant Evans cross to the back post found ex-Kilsyth man Michael Daly, who scored with a downward header.

Two down so early on was a nightmare start for Rangers, but they got themselves settled and defended well.

However, at the other end, they hardly threatened – until almost on the half-time whistle, when Paul McBride beat Jordan Longmuir with a great shot on the turn from the edge of the Pollok penalty area to pull Rangers right back into the contest.

Kilsyth were clearly out to make up for their poor first-half showing and took the game to Pollok from the restart.

Gary Kelly had a chance but put his shot over and there was then controversy when Ian Diack went down just outside the Pollok penalty area with no card shown, despite Kilsyth claims a goalscoring opportunity had been denied.

Near the end, a netbound Nicky Prentice shot was deflected wide off manager Hogg – on as a substitute – and the chance of a penalty shoot out was gone, leaving Kilsyth to focus fully on their promotion bid.