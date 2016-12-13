Report: Cumbernauld Colts 0 Stirling University 3

Cumbernauld Colts slumped to their fifth league defeat of the season with a disappointing display against University of Stirling at Broadwood on Saturday.

Paul McAfferty’s double and a superb strike from Chris Geddes secured maximum points for the visitors which allowed Shelley Kerr’s side to leapfrog Colts in the Lowland League table.

And the Cumbernauld side’s misery was further compounded by the dismissal of Jordan Pirrie early in the second half.

Colts started brightly and created early chances, the best falling to Andy Selkirk when he got on the end of Jamie Broadfoot’s corner but flicked his effort over the bar.

However the visitors showed their danger on the break and midway through the first half they edged in front after a swift counter attack.

McAfferty and Tomos Jones combine superbly on the right edge of the box and after a neat exchange of passes McAfferty found space on the edge of the six yard box and drilled an angled shot past Chris Fahey.

Things took a turn for the worse for Colts shortly after the break when they were reduced to 10 men after Jordan Pirrie received his marching orders for a second yellow after a foul on Lewis Bonar in the middle of the park.

The sending off was harsh on the youngster but he was always going to be walking a tightrope after being booked early in the game.

Colts almost got back on level terms on the hour mark when Jeff Fergus broke on the left and picked out Sean Brown inside the box but the striker failed to get his effort on target.

But it wasn’t going to be Colts day and they were left with a mountain to climb when the visitors extended their lead with 20 minutes remaining.

McAfferty once again did the damage when another swift attack allowed Sam Jamieson to break through on goal and the winger rounded Fahey on the right side of the box before cutting the ball back for McAfferty to slide into an empty net from close range.

The visitors completed the scoring in style when the hard working Geddes scored the goal of the game with 10 minutes remaining, curling a superb free-kick from 25 yards into the top right corner of Fahey’s net with the keeper left helpless.

It was a disappointing day all round for Colts and with tough away fixtures at Civil Service Strollers and East Kilbride in the coming weeks the men from Broadwood will need a positive reaction to allow them to move back up the Lowland League table.