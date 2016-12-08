REPORT: Five star Clyde give Arbroath a Scottish Cup hiding

Arbroath crashed out of the William Hill Scottish Cup at the hands of a rampant Clyde at a very wet Broadwood Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Bully Wee got their revenge on the Lichties with a 5-0 victory to make amends for the 4-0 thrashing they suffered at Gayfield just a fortnight earlier.

Manager Dick Campbell resisted making vast changes to the side that lost to Edinburgh City, instead only reinstating Ricky Little after his one match suspension as he replaced Michael Dunlop.

It was Little who was adjudged to have fouled Gormley in the ninth minute as referee Gavin Duncan stunned the Arbroath defence by pointing to the spot. Veteran striker MacDonald converted with a confident strike down the middle.

Steven Doris did well at the other end with some close control before turning and unleashing a shot which was blocked for a corner.

In the 21st minute Clyde doubled their lead from an inch perfect Scott McLaughlin free kick which curled into the top corner from 25 yards out after a foul by Hamilton.

The game was effectively put beyond the Lichties reach on the stroke of half time when Clyde were awarded a second penalty kick with MacDonald this time striking the ball into the corner of the net.

Arbroath had Ricky Gomes to thank for keeping a fourth goal out when he pulled of a sensational save early in the second half.

Clyde rode their luck after Miller appeared to head butt Sukar in front of the linesman. As both players were cautioned, Clyde decided to substitute Miller for Flynn, but after only five minutes on the pitch Flynn was shown a straight red card for a diving lunge on Hamilton.

The Lichties failed to take advantage on their extra man as Clyde netted their fourth goal and it was the goal of the evening as Gormley curled in a long range strike past Gomes into the top corner of the net.

Arbroath’s nightmare suffered one more final blow as in the 90th minute Gormley was allowed to run at goal with the ball before unleashing another inch perfect long range strike into the top corner leaving Gomes with no chance.

The Lichties were denied a late consolation goal as substitute Prunty forced Gibson into a diving save with a flashing bullet header.

Perhaps most worrying for the large away support in attendance was the lack of fight and commitment shown by the players on the pitch who seemed to be still suffering Saturday’s defeat.