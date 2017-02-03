Same again will do for Kilsyth boss Hogg at Bonnyrigg

Kilsyth Rangers boss Keith Hogg wants the same again from his players when they travel to Bonnyrigg for Saturday’s cup replay.

Hogg was delighted with his players’ performance in Saturday’s draw against the highly-rated East Superleague side - and says they should have nothing to fear from the rematch at New Dundas Park.

The Rangers boss said: “It was a bit of a depleted team with a makeshift back four, but the guys dug deep and played absolutely fantastic.

“They worked tirelessly. At the end of the game Franny Kelly ended up having to come off with cramp because he’d run himself into the ground.”

However both Hogg and his Bonnmyrigg counterpart Robbie Horn were unhappy with the performance of the referee who send off Kilsyth’s Corey Pearson and issued a flurry of yellow cards.

Hogg said: “Both managers spoke to the referee at the end of the game and said there wasn’t one bad tackle, there were no injuries to anybody.

“People will look at the number of yellow cards and a red card and think it must have been a tough game and as few flying challenges, but there was none.

“They’re a good team, that’s why they went far in the senior Scottish Cup and won the league last season.

“I asked the guys to go and be credible and go and play and relax.

“They had nothing to fear, nothing to lose and everything to gain and that’s exactly what we’re going to do next week.