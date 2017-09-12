Stirling 2 Clyde 3: We’ve played better - Chapman

Jim Chapman insists the best is yet to come from his new-look Clyde squad despite an impressive 3-2 away win over leaders Stirling Albion.

The victory ended the Binos’ 100 per cent record and lifted the Bully Wee to sixth position in League 2.

The match was an epic affair with the pendulum swinging more than the varied weather conditions inside Forthbank. Clyde came out on top, but boss Chapman wasn’t going overboard in his praise.

“It’s not the best we’ve played this season”, he claimed. “We’ve played better and lost games and we’ve played worse and won games. That’s the way this league is.

“We certainly looked in control and the squad are still finding their feet together. There’s plenty to come from this group of lads.

“It’s three great points and three great goals but I’m still disappointed with our defending. I thought we switched off a couple of times and conceded needless goals at important times. But we’re a real threat going forward and that’s a positive.”

Clyde always looked likely to get something from the match, even after falling behind to an early Peter MacDonald goal. They fought back and levelled when David Goodwillie beat the offside trap and converted past Cammy Binnie.

Mark Burbidge sent the large away contingent into raptures when he sent a shot in off the post just after half-time before Stirling winger Calumn Morrison levelled from close range bang on the hour mark.

But Barry Cuddihy proved to be the match winner when he converted confidently when sent through by star man Goodwillie 10 minutes from time.

The game could’ve gone either way but Clyde deserved their win, the first on the road since October 2016. In all honesty, it could’ve been more emphatic.