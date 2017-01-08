Stirling Albion 3 Clyde 0: Clyde slide goes on

Clyde extended their winless run to six games after a dismal second half performance was enough to ensure a comfortable defeat against a resurgent Stirling Albion.

Stirling handed first team debuts to no fewer than five players, but they looked in no way disjointed early on. Connor McLaren, on loan from St Johnstone, had the first shot of the game in the second minute, but it flew over from outside the box.

Clyde slowly but surely settled into the match, and soon had a couple of chances to go ahead. The first came when Peter MacDonald rose to meet an in swinging corner from Scott Linton, but could only direct his header inches wide of the post.

The second came when Frazer Wright brought down MacDonald 20 yards from goal on the 17th minute. Scott McLaughlin stepped up to take the resulting free kick, and his shot at goal was palmed over by Cammy Binnie for a corner.

Brett Long was making his Clyde debut after joining on an emergency loan from Dundee United earlier in the week, and he could do nothing to stop the home side taking the lead on 29 minutes. Conor Quigley floated an enticing ball in from the left, and Ross Kavanagh connected beautifully to head across Long and into the top right corner.

David Gormley should have put Clyde back on level terms five minutes later, when a sweeping break left the big number nine with just the keeper to beat, but he scuffed his left footed attempt well wide.

Clyde struggled to get going after the break, and they were justly punished when Stirling scored their second on 66 minutes. Dylan Bikey, who had been causing problems all afternoon, raced inside from the left and hammered a low shot across the keeper into the far corner.

The home side, and Bikey, were on fire, and it wouldn’t be long before they went further ahead. In the last notable action of the game – albeit with 15 minutes to go - Conor McLaren crossed from the right, and Bikey met it with flair, hooking it past long for his second of the afternoon – and his seventh in as many games for the Binos.