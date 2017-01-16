Struggling Cumbernauld mown down by Meadow

Cumbernauld slumped to another disappointing defeat when they went down 3-0 ast Irvine Meadow on Saturday.

There was some improvement in Cumbernauld’s performance against the promotion seeking home team and the visitors were still in contention until the 65th minute, but lack of firepower remains a problem.

United made a bright start to the game and Dylan McGuigan, resigned from East Stirlingshire, immediately caught the eye with two half chances.

But Meadow took the lead in the 10th minute when a Ben Carson free-kick was headed across goal by Graham Boyd and Ben Black scored from close range.

United hit back and a McGuigan pass to Tony Stevenson saw the midfielder blaze high over the bar. Then a Scott Upton low ball across goal frustratingly just failed to reach Davie Dickson in the goalmouth. The visitors were certainly giving the locals plenty to think about at this stage.

Meadow then enjoyed a spell of pressure but the Cumbernauld defence, including assistant manager Craig Tully, kept them at bay.

Ross Foley came to United’s rescue with a fine last ditch tackle but there was no further scoring prior to the interval.

Early in the second half Scott McHaffie, struggling with injury, had to be replaced by Ryan Tiffany - just in time to see Meadow’s Stuart Hannah hit the bar.

Another new signing, Connor McArdle, substituted for the injured Mikey McLaughlin and looks to be a good addition to the squad.

In the 65th minute however Meadow were awarded a penalty when Dickson floored Black in the box. Carson’s spotkick was brilliantly saved by Conor O’Boyle but Carson following up to bundle the rebound into the net, despite United appeals for handball.

Three minutes later it was 3-0 and game over.

In a breakaway move Graham Muir put Jared Willett in the clear and the Meadow man beat O’Boyle comprehensively.