Thornton 0 Cumbernauld 2: Sweet victory for United at Thornton

Cumbernauld United are through to the third round of the Scottish Junior Cup after a 2-0 victory over Thornton Hibs in Fife on Saturday.

In windy conditions and on a heavy pitch this Cup tie was never going to be a classic but United, after an indifferent start, stuck to their task and really never looked likely to lose to the East Region Premier League side.

Cumbernauld were looking for another Fife scalp after defeating Taypor in the first round.

However the home men made the brighter start and won a penalty in the seventh minute when United full-back Jamie Kennedy grounded Garry Thomson in the box.

But to the relief of the Cumbernauld faithful, keeper Jordan Brown saved Daniel McNab’s spot kick.

Stung by this let off the visitors hit back and efforts from Fraser Team, Davie Dickson and Robbie Winters came near.

In the 15th minute United took the lead with a fine goal, Mikey McLaughlin setting up Martin Shiels to send a great left-foot shot past Ryan Linton from 18 yards.

The rest of the half was a scrappy affair. Hibs were trying hard for an equaliser and both their full-backs had goods runs at the United defence but their attempts at goal were wide of the mark.

United resumed after the facing the strong wind and a tough struggle against the elements was anticipated.

But McLaughlin was immense in the conditions, involved in everything, tackling hard and releasing some great passes.

From one of his defence splitting balls Team had an excellent opportunity to put his side further ahead but the striker was foiled by the home keeper.

A goal line clearance from Tony Stevenson kept United in front before Hibs were reduced to 10 men as Stuart Drummond’s boot connected with McLaughlin’s head

For the remainder of the game had most of the possession and should have added to the score line on a few occasions before William Wells, running in on goal, was brought down in the box in the dying minutes.

Scott Murphy scored from the spot in his usual immaculate fashion to seal the win.