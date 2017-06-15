Times are a-changing as Dylan moves on from Clyde

Out-of-contract midfielder Dylan Easton has played his last game for Clyde after failing to agree terms with the club for a new deal.

The 23-year-old impressed hugely in his nine early appearances after joining from Elgin City last summer.

Scott Ferguson has signed a new one-year deal with the Bully Wee.

But a cruciate knee injury suffered against Arbroath ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

Clyde chairman Norrie Innes told the club website: “Dylan was fully supported by the club last season and we were delighted that, just recently, he was given the all clear to start working towards a level of fitness that would allow him to take part in first team activity, but that process was expected to take several weeks.

“We offered him the chance to do that with Clyde, with a view to agreeing an appropriate training programme and a contract with associated conditions and timescales.

“Dylan was of the opinion that this wouldn’t be conducive to satisfying his needs and timeframe and we, of course, fully respect that.

“I also acknowledge the desire of our supporters to see Dylan play in a Clyde shirt again and as a club we were mindful of that. I shared this desire, but we also had to consider our immediate needs as well as the projected potential position for the club.”

Also on their way are Jon Paul McGovern and Peter MacDonald who took over as interim co-managers following the departure of Barry Ferguson.

New boss Jim Chapman said: “I’d like to extend my personal thanks to Jon Paul and Peter, for their professionalism and the respect that they have shown to me since I was appointed.

“It was a difficult decision to let them go because they are both quality players with a huge amount of experience. Given the situation, we had to look to make a clean break and both of them fully understood that.”

However striker David Gormley and midfielder Scott Ferguson have signed new one-year contract extensions with the Bully Wee.

Ferguson (22) has already played over 100 times for the club despite missing nine months last year with a cruciate injury - ironically returning in the same game Easton suffered his injury.

He said: “Personally, I know that I wasn’t at my best last season, even when I was fit. I’m hoping to get a good pre-season under my belt, get back into the starting line-up and do what I know I can. The manager has told me that he wants to see me play the way I did in my first season with the first team, when I was enjoying my football.”

Gormley (29) joined Clyde in 2015 and has netted 23 goals for the Bully Wee.

He said: “It’s good to sign, I wanted to stay at the club and hopefully we can rectify what happened last season. I was happy to hear that David Goodwillie had also signed up and hopefully we can strike up a good partnership again. I’m looking forward to pre-season.”