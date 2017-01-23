Titler chasing Kilsyth Rangers are held again

Title chasers Kilsyth Rangers dropped two points for the second week running when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Rutherglen Glencairn on Saturday.

The result, on the back of a similar score against Maryhill, handed an advantage to the chasing group at the top of the table with Shettleston recording a win over Yoker and Clydebank also picking up full points.

However perhaps more worrying were injuries to two key players ahead of next week’s Scottish Cup game with Bonnyrigg Rose.

There was little for either keeper to do in the opening 20 minutes or so, but Rangers probably had a little more of the play as the first half entered the final third.

Glencairn had a short spell when they applied some pressure but goals seemed rather unlikely.

Just before the interval Kilsyth’s Chris Reid was taken off with a shoulder injury and early in the second period Mark Tyrell was also injured and replaced by Corey Pearson.

Rangers had to reorganise their set-up with McGee taking up a defensive role and the game had become much tighter now with Glencairn much more involved.

Just 10 minutes in Rangers were awarded a free-kick some 40 yards out. Gary Kelly struck a fine shot which hit the Glens bar, the ball rebounded back into play and after a scramble Paul McBride fired it into the net to put Rangers ahead.

Glencairn hit back and not long after they were awarded a penalty kick when Andy Carlin brought down a home player.

He made a brilliant save from Fraser’s spot-kick but from the resultant corner McGregor headed in to level the scores.

Thereafter both teams were looking for a winner and although there were quite a few chances at both ends it ended all square.

The draw was a missed opportunity perhaps to keep ahead of the pack at the top of the league, but in the circumstances it was probably not a bad result.