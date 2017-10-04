Top ties await in Scottish Junior Cup second round

The draw for the second round of this year's Scottish Junior Cup has thrown up some cup crackers.
Among the sides going for glory this season are Kirkintilloch Rob Roy and Stewart Maxwell's side - who thumped Glenrothes in the first round - have another home tie, against Central District side Carluke Rovers.
Bonnyrigg Rose, who beat Rob Roy in the quarter-finals last season before losing to Auchinleck Talbot, are away East Region rivals Fauldhouse United.
Mark Bradley's Linlithgow Rose, also beaten semi-finalists last time out, travel to Ayrshire side Lugar Boswell Thistle while Bo'ness United are also away, at Brechin Vics.
Cumbernauld United, who beat former winners Tayport in the first round, make a quick return to Fife to face Thornton Hibs while their local rivals Kilsyth Rangers host Stoneywood Parkvale.
Surprise East Superleague challengers Dundonald Bluebell will visit Thorniewood United and Camelon are at home to Hall Russell United while Glasgow giants Pollok are away to Royal Albert.
Holders Glenafton are away to Ayrshire rivals Dalry Thistle and beaten finalists Auchinleck have a home tie with Forres Thistle.
However the top tie may well be the clash between West Super League side Kilbirnie Ladeside and East Superleague leaders Penicuik Athletic.
The full draw is:
Shotts Bon Accord v Muirkirk
Newmacher v Dyce
Lanark United v Dalkeith Thistle
Longside v Carnoustie Panmure
Vale of Clyde v Arbroath Vics
West Calder United v Scone Thistle
Tranent v Easthouses Lily
Kirkintilloch Rob Roy v Carluke Rovers
Lochee United v Armadale Thistle
Hill of Beath v Buckie Rovers
Lesmahagow v Arthurlie
Auchinleck Talbot v Forres Thistle
Dufftown v Oakley United
Forfar Albion v Haddington Athletic
Kilsyth Rangers v Stoneywood/Parkvale
Sunnybank v Ashfield
Kilbirnie Ladeside v Penicuik Athletic
Glasgow Perthshire v Kinnoul
Hermes v Blairgowrie
Forth Wanderers v Irvine Vics
Fauldhouse United v Bonnyrigg Rose
Irvine Meadow XI v Broxburn Athletic
St Roch's v Bellshill Athletic
Neilston v Downfield
Dundee East Craigie v Newtongrange Star
Troon v Stoneyburn
Montrose Roselea v Couper Angus
Port Glasgow v Petershill
Rossvale v Edinburgh United
Wishaw v Arniston Rangers
Thorniewood United v Dundonald Bluebell
Maud v Harthill Royal
Broughty Athletic v Bathgate Thistle
Rutherglen Glencairn v Glentanar
Craigmark Burntonians v Cumnock
Cruden Bay v Banks o'Dee
Crossgates Primrose v Newburgh
Kilwinning Rangers v Larkhall Thistle
Brechin Vics v Bo'ness United
Girvan v East Kilbride Thistle
Gartcairn v Whitehills
Kennoway Star Hearts v Clydebank
Camelon v Hall Russell United
Whitletts Victoria v Jeanfield Swifts
St Anthony's v Yoker Athletic
Ardrossan Winton Rovers v Dunbar United
Lochore Welfare v Spey Valley
Dalry Thistle v Glenafton Athletic
Beith v Inverness City
Royal Albert v Pollok
Vale of Leven v Luncarty
Cambuslang Rangers v Stonehaven
Benburb v Craigroyston
Blantyre Victoria v Lochgelly Albert
Aberdeen University v Johnstone Burgh
Thornton Hibs v Cumbernauld United
Aberdeen East End v Blackburn United
Sauchie v Largs Thistle
Hurlford United v Nairn St Ninian
Dundee Violet v Forfar West End
Musselburgh Athletic v Darvel
Lugar Boswell Thistle v Linlithgow Rose
Buchanaven Hearts v Whitburn
Annbank United v Colony Park
Ties are due to be played on Saturday, October 28.
Almost Done!
Registering with Cumbernauld News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.