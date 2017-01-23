Two out of three ain’t bad for Clyde striker MacDonald

Clyde hitman Peter MacDonald took his season’s tally to 16 at Forthbank on Saturday, but insisted the team’s fortunes were more important than individual plaudits.

The veteran striker got both Clyde goals in the 2-2 Scottish Cup draw and would have had a hat-trick had his second-half penalty not been brilliantly saved by Stirling keeper Cammie Binnie.

“It happens,” he admitted afterwards. “I’ve hit it well and he’s made a great save. He said to me afterwards he’s been watching all my penalties so I’ll maybe need to change.

“But that happens in football. If there’s been another one I’d have been up and taking it straight away.

“It’s not all about scoring, it’s about the boys doing well and us winning. It’s always nice to get goals but as a unit it’s more important to be solid and picking up points.

“I thought over the piece we should have won today but that’s football.

“It was a good cup game. It was end to end, I thought we played really well.

“For periods of the game I thought we dominated but we were a wee bit threatened with the counter, especially with the pace of the boy up front.

“I thought first half we lose a lucky goal but we showed our desire to get back into it and we did.”

Clyde went into the game against Stirling - bossed by MacDonald’s former St Johnstone team-mate Dave Mackay - on the back of a dreadful run of league results.

But MacDonald hopes the result, and the performance, can be a turning point for the Bully Wee as they seek to climb back up the league and make further progress in the Scottish Cup.

He said: “They’re a good team. ‘Cup Tie’’s got them playing well and some good football and they’ve got some good players so we need to be at it, especially at home but if we play the way we did today we can go through.

“The last five games have been poor performances but today we go and put in a performance like that. We just need to show consistency each week.”