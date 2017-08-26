Warriors and Bully Wee go toe to toe but draw is fair decision in Broadwood battle

CLYDE 1 STENHOUSEMUIR 1

Stenny’s Mark McGuigan scored a goal fit to win any game – but Clyde captain Kevin Nicoll had other ideas as he made sure this game ended all square.

It was overcast above but playing conditions were perfect for this League Two clash.

The visitors arrived in Lanarkshire one point better off than their hosts, with both teams looking to put together a good run of results.

David Crawford was listed as a trialist in goal for the Bully Wee and he was called into action in the fourth minute. Nicoll got into a fankle inside the box and Stenny’s Jamie Longworth poked the ball towards goal but Crawford was alert to stop a certain opener.

McGuigan was showing some neat touches for Stenny early on and looked to be pulled back as he burst into the box but referee Scott Millar wasn’t interested.

David Goodwillie was trying to fashion a chance up front for Clyde but he was lacking support, while at the other end high balls into the Clyde box were causing unnecessary concern to the home defence.

Warriors skipper Michael Dunlop had to go off for treatment to a facial injury after quarter of an hour, but in his absence Clyde could not capitalise on the extra man advantage as they game fell into a lull.

In 21 minutes Clyde striker Smart Osadolor almost added the finishing touch to a training ground free-kick but was inches away from connecting to the cross ball.

And three minutes later Goodwillie showed his class as he twisted and turned in the box and fired a shot just over the bar. Clyde kept up the pressure and all that was lacking was the final touch.

Stenny started to show signs of life and on the half hour Longworth fired in a shot from just outside the box that was deflected into the arms of Crawford.

Then in 31 minutes McGuigan scored perhaps one of the best goals ever seen at Broadwood.

After playing a one two with Longworth he adjusted his body and arrowed a volley from about 30 yards into the top right-hand corner off the underside of the bar.

It was just reward for being the stand-out player on the park and was exactly what the game needed.

Stenny stepped up a gear, their confidence growing and their passing crisper and sharper now. Midfielder Harrison Paton in particular caught the eye with some tidy work.

But five minutes before the break the Bully Wee almost got a lucky break when Osadolor clipped the ball over on the left and it hit the top of the bar after a deflection off Ross Dunlop.

However, Stenny should have added a second goal right on half-time as Paton fired in a shot which Crawford did well to parry away to safety.

Clyde made a change for the second half with Mark Burbidge replacing Kyle Bradley as they looked to improve in the next 45.

And after a first half without any corners for either side, the home team then had four in fairly quick succession – and it was from one of these that Clyde almost levelled the game when Goodwillie flashed a header inches wide.

Brown Ferguson had seen enough as Clyde turned up the heat and the Stenny boss made a change as Martin Scott replaced Eddie Ferns.

The home side responded by taking off Darren Miller for Max Wright.

Stenhousemuir should have went 2-0 aheadafter a cross from the left hung in the air and McGuigan didn’t know whether to head the ball or kick it – he chose the wrong option as he touched it wide with his right foot.

The action was now end to end as both teams knew the next goal was crucial. For Stenny it would be the points and for Clyde it would be the spark they needed.

As the sun made a welcome appearance through the clouds, Clyde’s mood brightened with the equaliser in 77 minutes. Darren Ramsay swung in a cross and Nicol rose to power a header into the net.

Clyde thought they had grabbed a winner in 83 minutes when Goodwillie showed great strength to lay the ball off to Barry Cuddihy, who drilled in a shot that Chris Smith did superbly to smother – then soon after Osadolor went close with an effort from 20 yards.

Stenny changed Nathan Blockley for Colin McMenamin as they pushed for a winner

Surprisingly the first booking of the game came in the 88th minute as Ramsay looked to have spoken out of turn to the referee.

Cuddihy quickly kept his pal company in the ref’s bad book as he saw yellow for a mis-timed tackle, the final act of an entertaining game.

Clyde: Trialist, Home, Stewart, McNiff, Bradley, Cuddihy, Miller, Nicoll, Osadolor, Goodwillie, Ramsay. Subs: Belkacem (GK), Breslin, Brown, Burbidge, Lowdon, Wilson, Wright.

Stenhousemuir: Smith, Meechan, Dunlop, Dunlop, Ferry, Blockley, McGuigan, Paton, Longworth, Ferns, Donaldson. Subs: McMenamin, Gilmour, Trialist, Scott, McMinn, Halleran, Murray. Referee. Scott Millar.