Yoker 0 Kilsyth 0: Rangers draw a blank

Two points dropped in a goalless draw at Yoker last Wednesday saw Kilsyth Rangers lose their spot at the top of the Super League First Division to Rutherglen Glencairn.

A few of the players who had missed the game at Cumbernauld on the Monday night were back for this vital match and surprisingly Paul McBride, who sustained a bad knock in that game, was also in the line-up.

It was always going to be a tight game and while both sides enjoyed spells of possesion they created little in the way of goalscoring opportunities.

Defences were on top and although there were quite a few corners won and several free-kicks awarded in good positions nothing much came of them as half-time arrived with the match goalless.

Rangers had quite a good start to the second half and Paul McBride had one decent effort well saved by Marc Wilson. Then the Yoker trialist found

himself in a great position with the goal at his mercy but slipped and lost possesion.

As the game wore on without a goal both sides introduced their subs, but with little change to the pattern of play.

Scott Davidson replaced Gary Livingstone and straight away got involved, making a couple of chances, and Nicky Prentice did his usual good work but rarely

got into a position to take a shot at goal.

Yoker made a late attempt to gain all three points and had a couple of decent attempts which Andy Carlin easily dealt with.