Yoker 2 Kilsyth 1: Rangers out of Central League Cup

Kilsyth Rangers are out of the Central League Cup after a disappointing display at Yoker on Saturday.

Manager Keith Hogg rang the changes for the first round tie against Kilsyth’s fellow Super League First Division outfit.

But they never looked likely to secure a victory for the travelling fans with a very lethargic display; instead Yoker fully deserved to go through to meet Shotts Bon Accord in the next round.

Rangers rested several players while others were unavailable and it was Yoker who looked the more eager to get forward in the early part of the game.

They made a few chances although keeper Michael Duke, standing in for Andy Carlin, was never really troubled by any of their efforts.

At the other end Gary Livingstone went down in the penalty area when challenged but the referee quite rightly was not interested in the penalty claim.

As half-time neared Nicky Prentice made a good run but his final shot was over the bar and the interval was reached with no scoring, and none seeming likely.

But it wasn’t too long into the second half before the deadlock was broken though; with five minutes gone and Andy Rankin scored with a fine, low shot from just inside the penalty area to put Yoker ahead.

Rangers’ response was feeble. There was very little punch in their attacks and when Yoker substitute Gary Arbuckle added a second goal in 75 minutes the game looked over as a contest.

However a penalty award with about 10 minutes remaining did give Rangers some hope of at least taking the game to a penalty shoot out.

Kevin McBride’s effort was initially saved by Marc Wilson, but Alan Flannigan, following up, netted to reduce the deficit.

In the final stages Rangers at last put in a big effort to save the tie but it wasn’t to be.

Rangers can now concentrate on their promotion bid with a crucial game at Girvan coming up this Saturday.