Battling Badgers hold on to edge past Lenzie in scrappy derby encounter

Cumbernauld got back to winning ways with a 13-10 success over Lenzie in Saturday’s long-awaited BT West Division 2 derby clash at Auchenkilns.

Lenzie were first to get on the scoreboard with an unconverted try from Bryson after 20 minutes, but the Badgers were awarded a penalty shortly afterwards which was scored by Andrew Reid.

Lenzie scored another unconverted try through McCrae just on the half-hour mark, but Martin Caldwell slotted over a peach of a penalty to peg the score back to 10-6 at half-time.

The first half did not live up to expectations and play from both sides was scrappy. And the second half was not much better.

However the Badgers were awarded a penalty try midway through the half when Lenzie brought the scrum down as they were pushing over the line.

The conversion took the score to 13-10 and that was the way it finished.

Cumbernauld can consider themselves a tad lucky to come away from this match with a win.

For long periods in the second half they were pinned down almost on their goal line, but poor goal kicking by Lenzie let them off the hook.

This Saturday Cumbernauld are away to Millbrae.