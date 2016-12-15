Boxer Beattie prepared to go the distance

Boxer Stevie Beattie returns to the ring in Glasgow this week for his fifth professional fight.

The 25-year-old lightweight - unbeaten so far after three wins and a draw - takes on Englishman Liam Richards over six rounds at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Sunday.

And while Boxing Day for most comes the day after Santa, Beattie is hoping for a pre-Christmas celebration by maintaining an unbeaten start to his pro career which has so far yielded three wins and a draw.

Beattie, from Slamannan, trains at the Golden Gloves gym in Kilsyth and is looking to continue what he describes as his “apprenticeship” in the pro ranks.

And he is prepared to go the distance if that’s what it takes. He believes the longer fights at pro level - the biggest difference he has noticed since stepping up from the amateur ranks earlier this year - is something which suits him.

He said: “Doing the three rounds is more like a sprint, I prefer sparring over eight rounds, even 10, and I always seem to come on better as the rounds progress.

“I think the stamina comes out later on in the fights and that’s something I’ll need to keep on showing as I move up the ranks.”

“That’s my first year and my fifth fight and I’m really, really enjoying it.”

“I’ve had a good year working in the gym there with Francie Connor and I feel I’m improving all the time.

“This is only my second six rounder. It’s up to the management but I really think that if can keep racking up the wins then closing out next year we’d be looking at pushing for titles.

“I’m not wanting to rush too fast and run before I can walk. If I can get comfortable with six rounds and eight rounds distances then I’ll be more than ready for 10 rounds for a title.

“I’d probably start off with Scottish and Celtic titles, Scottish title is a 10-rounder and the British is 12.

“My weight, lightweight, is quite a deep weight so I’d probably need to bide my time. But once you pick up those kind of titles, Scottish or Celtic or even both it’s only a matter of time before you get even an eliminator for the British.”

“But it can take two, three, four, five years for things like that to push on.

Richards (30) has won 12 and lost 27 of his pro fights so far but, as yet, has never been stopped.