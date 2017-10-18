Chiefs get basketball season off to winning start

The senior men’s side at Cumbernauld-based basketball club North Lanarkshire Chiefs started their season on a positive note on Tuesday with a 75-36 win over Glasgow Fever (2) at St Maurice’s Sports Barn.

Chiefs, who will be competing in the second division of the Strathclyde League Basketball Association this year, were drawn against the division three side in the SLBA Anderson Cup.

Looking comfortable from the start, the Chiefs played a high pressure defence that proved difficult for the Fever guards to overcome, resulting in numerous turnovers, and allowing the home side to stretch out to an early 40-19 lead at the end of the first half.

Fever kept the third quarter scoring tighter (Chiefs 15 Fever 7) with a couple of fast break plays that broke the NL defensive press but the strength and experience of the higher division side was too much with Chiefs firmly in control in closing out a comfortable victory.

Top Chiefs scorer was Daniel Odoom with 20 points, followed by experienced guard David Porter with 17.

Head coach Ally Sinclair commented after the game: “It was a strong start to the season with excellent defence leading to easy baskets.”

However, with many new faces in the side, the coach warned: “Lots of work will be needed in the coming weeks as the players gel together as a unit”.

North Lanarkshire will now progress to round three of the Anderson Cup and will face either Paisley (3) or Glasgow Storm with fixtures to be played by January 22.

Chiefs’ senior men will commence their league campaign against Glasgow Eagles (2) at St Maurice’s on October 24.

NL Chiefs basketball club has been running for over 20 years and provides basketball for all levels and abilities. For more information please visit www.nlchiefs.com.