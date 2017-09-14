Cumbernauld 10K sold out for first time ever

For the first time in its 11-year history, the Cumbernauld 10k has sold out.

The event takes place on Sunday, September 17, at Broadwood Stadium, with 1100 athletes signed up.

In addition, 400 children and young people will be taking part in the toddler dash, 400m, 1k and 3k runs with 30 participants for the Victory Mile Walk.

The children’s races start at 9.30am and the 10k begins at 11am. Throughout the morning there will be free family activities, including a climbing wall, bouncy castle, face painting and music from North Lanarkshire Schools’ Pipe Band.

The event will be raising money for Cumbernauld-based charity Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland, the only specialist charity in Scotland providing a lifetime commitment of support services, training and projects for everyone affected by spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

“Each year the Cumbernauld 10k has grown in popularity, with people coming from across central Scotland to take part, so I’m delighted that we have reached our goal of 1100 participants,” said Councillor Allan Graham, Chair of Campsies Centre (Cumbernauld) Ltd, one of the race sponsors.

“I’m looking forward to the day, which is a fantastic family event for everyone to take part in and enjoy.”

Residents and businesses in the area around Broadwood Stadium are being reminded of traffic restrictions on Sunday.

Between 9.30am and 1pm, the following roads will be closed:

Atholl Drive - from the amenity path around Broadwood Loch to Broadwood Roundabout;

Westfield Road - from the west side of Broadwood Roundabout to Deerdykes Roundabout;

Mollins Road - from the junction with Deerdykes Roundabout to the junction with Drumgrew Roundabout;

Kirkintilloch Road - from Drumgrew Roundabout to Blackwood East Roundabout (the westbound carriageway only).

Police officers will be located at each of the key junctions and, if and when it is safe to do so, will allow vehicles in and out of houses and businesses during the restricted times.

The Cumbernauld 10k is organised by North Lanarkshire Council and North Lanarkshire Leisure Ltd, in partnership with Campsies Centre (Cumbernauld) Ltd, NHS Lanarkshire, Strathmore Spring Water and the Cumbernauld News and Kilsyth Chronicle.