Cumbernauld back in action but beaten by Clydebank

Cumbernauld went down 33-12 when they played Clydebank at Auchenkilns on Saturday for the first BT West Division 2 game back after the autumn internationals break, writes Andy Logan.

Conditions were favourable for a good open game of rugby and the players on the pitch delivered, in what was a very entertaining game.

Clydebank had the better of the early exchanges and after a succession of penalties and some impressive goal line defence from Cumbernauld, Clydebank went over for the opening score and a 5-0 lead.

Cumbernauld were hoping to respond but it was Clydebank who scored again after Cumbernauld had done well to disrupt Clydebank’s lineout ball.

They managed to recycle it well with their powerful inside centre making a break, quick ball at the ruck and three passes later they scored again. This time they converted.

Fifteen minutes from half-time Cumbernauld scrum half Jordan Reid was yellow carded as a result of Cumbernauld’s persistent infringement at the breakdown.

However Clydebank were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage and went down to 14 men themselves three minutes before half-time when their experienced prop was sent to the bin for a blatant offside at the ruck.

Cumbernauld started the second half on the ascendancy and, while Clydebank were disciplined in defence, Cumbernauld eventually got their reward when Ian Hepburn powered over from five metres after a slick short lineout.

The score was now 12-7 and Cumbernauld were looking to kick on and gain the lead after such a long period of pressure.

However it was not to be as, after slack play from the kick-off, Clydebank were able to run in two tries and effectively end the game as they moved 26-7 ahead with 20 minutes to go.

Clydebank scored again when their number 8 powered over off the base of a scrum.

But Cumbernauld ended the game on a positive note. After 10 minutes of sustained pressure and some powerful carries in the forwards from Callum Scotland and Ross Cowie, Cumbernauld winger Chris Maxwell scored in the corner to make the final score 33-12.

Cumbernauld will feel disappointed they couldn’t capitalise on the territorial dominance in the second half and will hope to bounce back next week when they play rivals Waysiders.