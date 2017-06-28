Cumbernauld gymnasts take on the best of British

Two young gymnasts from a club in Cumbernauld are flying high afterqualifying for the finals of the British Championships.

Hannah Johnston and Ethan Cunningham from the JUMP Gymnastics Club were part of the Scotland team who took part in the recent British Regional Team Finals for Trampoline, Tumbling and DMT in the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham.

They performed superbly to help Team Scotland to a fantastic second place.

But the event was also a semi -final for qualification for the British Individual Finals - and both did enough to book their places in those finals which take place inTelford from July 7-9.

Hannah medalled in second place in an extremely tough category in Birmingham while Ethan qualified in ieght place at his first major competition.

Both train at JUMP with coaches Debi McPhee and Debbie Johnston.

Debi, founder and head coach of JUMP, was also in attendance at the event as Team Scotland manager for the Trampoline, Tumble and DMT Delegation.

She said: “The results from the weekend were incredible with the trampoline team placing second alongside the Tumble Team and the DMT Team retaining the title from last year.

“Hannah and Ethan are very excited to be competing against the best in Britain - and have worked incredibly hard to achieve their successes so far.”